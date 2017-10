April 28 (Reuters) - Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :

* Pays FY 2015 dividend 0.055 euro ($0.0623) per share

* Decreases share capital by 1.3 million euros voiding 4.5 million of own bought shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)