April 28 (Reuters) - Panamax AG :

* Half of the capital exhausted, planned measures to strengthen equity

* FY preliminary figures show net loss of 482 thousand euros ($545.8 thousand)

* Management and supervisory boards plan to implement measures to improve the capital position of the company