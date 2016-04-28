FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports search of Kumtor Gold Co's Bishkek office
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports search of Kumtor Gold Co's Bishkek office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* Centerra Gold reports search of Kumtor Gold Company’s Bishkek office

* Kyrgyz Republic government has recently indicated to Centerra its dissatisfaction with current arrangements governing co, Kumtor project

* No negotiations with Kyrgyz Republic government have to date taken place

* Kyrgyz Republic government has very recently indicated to co dissatisfaction with current arrangements governing Centerra and Kumtor project

* Search by Kyrgyz prosecutor was to collect documents relevant to criminal case relating to alleged financial violations by Kumtor

* Says alleged financial violations by co’s KGC unit are in connection with past inter corporate transactions between KGC and Centerra

* Says mine operations remain unaffected by Kyrgyz gpo’s action

* Inability to successfully resolve all matters would have material adverse impact on company’s future cash flows, earnings,financial condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
