April 28 (Reuters) - Your Community Bankshares Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Your community Bankshares inc says tangible book value per common share was $22.60 as of march 31, 2016 as compared to $21.57 at December 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S