FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eastman Chemical Q1 earnings per share $1.69
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eastman Chemical Q1 earnings per share $1.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.69

* Q1 earnings per share $1.71 excluding items

* Eastman chemical co says sales revenue for q1 2016 was $2.2 billion versus $2.4 billion for q1 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eastman generated $47 million in cash from operating activities during first quarter 2016

* "face increasing competitive pressures from slow global economic growth, low oil prices, and weaker asian and european currencies" Source text [1.usa.gov/1Th2RwX] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.