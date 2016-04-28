BRIEF-Eastman Chemical Q1 earnings per share $1.69

April 28 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.69

* Q1 earnings per share $1.71 excluding items

* Eastman chemical co says sales revenue for q1 2016 was $2.2 billion versus $2.4 billion for q1 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eastman generated $47 million in cash from operating activities during first quarter 2016

* "face increasing competitive pressures from slow global economic growth, low oil prices, and weaker asian and european currencies" Source text [1.usa.gov/1Th2RwX] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)