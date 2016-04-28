FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Mexico's A3 rating underpinned by structural reforms, fiscal challenges undermine outlook
April 28, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Mexico's A3 rating underpinned by structural reforms, fiscal challenges undermine outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Mexico:

* Mexico’s A3 rating underpinned by structural reforms, fiscal challenges undermine outlook

* Expects recent structural reforms improve Mexico’s medium-term potential economic GDP growth to 3 pct - 3.5 pct range versus a pre-reform 2 pct - 3 pct level

* Forecasts overall federal government revenues will decrease to 18.5 pct of GDP in 2016 from 19.3 pct in 2015

* Challenges facing sovereign include reduced fiscal revenues as growth remains subdued and historically low oil prices Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

