BRIEF-Gameloft Q1 sales up 5 pct at constant exchange rates

April 28 (Reuters) - Gameloft SE :

* Says Q1 2016 sales reached 65.1 million euros ($73.8 million), down 1 pct based on published data and up 5 pct on a constant-exchange rate

* Monthly active users averaged 157 million in Q1 2016

* Sees 2018 sales of more than 350 million euros, of which 30 pct comes from advertising

* Current operating profit of more than 65 million euros in 2018

* Sees cumulative free cash flow of more than 85 million euros over 2016-2018