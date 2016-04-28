FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gameloft Q1 sales up 5 pct at constant exchange rates
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gameloft Q1 sales up 5 pct at constant exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Gameloft SE :

* Says Q1 2016 sales reached 65.1 million euros ($73.8 million), down 1 pct based on published data and up 5 pct on a constant-exchange rate

* Monthly active users averaged 157 million in Q1 2016

* Sees 2018 sales of more than 350 million euros, of which 30 pct comes from advertising

* Current operating profit of more than 65 million euros in 2018

* Sees cumulative free cash flow of more than 85 million euros over 2016-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
