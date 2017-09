April 28 (Reuters) - Acanthe Developpement SE :

* FY net income group share is 44.0 million euros ($49.9 million)

* Proposes additional dividend of 0.12 euros per share

* NAV per share at Dec. 31 is 1.30 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)