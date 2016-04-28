BRIEF-Verizon meets with unions and makes contract proposal

April 28 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon meets with unions and makes contract proposal

* Company increased its wage offer to 7.5 percent over term of contract

* Presented union leaders from CWA and IBEW with an updated comprehensive proposal for about 36,000 wireline employees

* Is also offering continued access to high quality healthcare at an affordable cost and generous retirement benefits

* As part of this ‘last, best and final offer’, company increased its wage offer to 7.5 percent over term of contract

* Offer also includes company’s final proposals regarding call routing, contracting, and temporary work assignment

* Company also reports strike has had “minimal impact” to its operations

* Says as per offer, 401K company match will continue