FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Verizon meets with unions and makes contract proposal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verizon meets with unions and makes contract proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon meets with unions and makes contract proposal

* Company increased its wage offer to 7.5 percent over term of contract

* Presented union leaders from CWA and IBEW with an updated comprehensive proposal for about 36,000 wireline employees

* Is also offering continued access to high quality healthcare at an affordable cost and generous retirement benefits

* As part of this ‘last, best and final offer’, company increased its wage offer to 7.5 percent over term of contract

* Offer also includes company’s final proposals regarding call routing, contracting, and temporary work assignment

* Company also reports strike has had “minimal impact” to its operations

* Says as per offer, 401K company match will continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.