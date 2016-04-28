BRIEF-Expedia Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

April 28 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 loss per share $0.81

* Q1 room nights stayed increased 37% year-over-year

* Q1 gross bookings increased 32%

* Q1 revenue $1.90 billion, up 39 percent

* Recognized $30 million in restructuring, related reorganization charges, including stock-based compensation, in three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1rlGe3W) Further company coverage: