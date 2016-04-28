BRIEF-Wynnefield calls on Omega to immediately set date for annual meeting

April 28 (Reuters) - Wynnefiel Capital:
* Wynnefield calls on omega to immediately set date for annual meeting
* Wynnefield Capital says misallocation by co of approximately $168 million into human nutrition business
* Responsiveness on part of omega”
* Wynnefiel Capital Says “Believe Board Is Delaying Annual Meeting In Order To Give It More Time Before Announcing Results Of Its So-Called ”strategic review“”
* Wynnefield Capital says call on company to immediately fix a record date and announce date of annual meeting