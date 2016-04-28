FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wynnefield calls on Omega to immediately set date for annual meeting
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wynnefield calls on Omega to immediately set date for annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Wynnefiel Capital:

* Wynnefield calls on omega to immediately set date for annual meeting

* Wynnefield Capital says misallocation by co of approximately $168 million into human nutrition business

* Responsiveness on part of omega”

* Wynnefiel Capital Says “Believe Board Is Delaying Annual Meeting In Order To Give It More Time Before Announcing Results Of Its So-Called ”strategic review“”

* Wynnefield Capital says call on company to immediately fix a record date and announce date of annual meeting Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
