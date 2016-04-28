BRIEF-HMS Holdings announces settlement of trade secret litigation

April 28 (Reuters) - Hms Holdings Corp :
* Hms holdings corp. Announces settlement of trade secret litigation
* Says has entered into settlement agreements with public consulting group, inc. And various individuals
* Says in addition, settlements will result in dismissal of all pending cases or appeals between parties
* Pcg has also agreed to withdraw any pending tpl bids, bid protests and/or contract negotiations, including with state of new jersey
* Pcg agreed for 7 yrs until april 2023 not to develop, plan, market, provide, offer, sell any TPL services