April 28 (Reuters) - Midwestone Financial Group Inc

* Says net interest income of $25.6 million for the first quarter of 2016 increased $11.3 million, or 79.4%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49 Source - 1.usa.gov/1pLsZIl