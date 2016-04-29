FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta leverages RFID, introduces innovative baggage tracking process
April 29, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta leverages RFID, introduces innovative baggage tracking process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta leverages RFID, introduces innovative baggage tracking process

* “RFID will replace barcode hand scanning - the industry standard since the early 90s”

* Says investment of $50 million in RFID at 344 stations around the world

* With RFID, customers to see their bags on and off aircraft during their journey via push notifications to fly delta mobile app beginning in Q4

* Initial deployments of RFID integrated throughout baggage process show that bags tracked at 99.9% success rate, ensuring proper routing,loading

Source (bit.ly/1pN6YsH)

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

