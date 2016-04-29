FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P-Papua New Guinea ratings affirmed at 'B+/B' outlook remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - S&P On Papua New Guinea:

* Papua New Guinea ratings affirmed at ‘B+/B’; outlook remains negative

* Low global energy prices are weighing on the Papua New Guinea economy, export receipts, and government revenues

* Outlook remains negative, reflecting the possibility that the Papua New Guinea government is unable to constrain its debt levels

* Expect the government to achieve further fiscal consolidation in 2016, with a deficit of 4.6% of gdp

* Outlook on possibility of large fiscal ,external imbalances are slow to unwind in environment of weaker export revenues

Source bit.ly/1pN5PkZ) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

