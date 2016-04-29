FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos and Abbvie expand cystic fibrosis collaboration
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galapagos and Abbvie expand cystic fibrosis collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv

* Galapagos and abbvie expand their cystic fibrosis collaboration

* Patient trials expected to start in 2017

* Milestones increased from $350 to $600 million

* Companies have expanded their agreement in cystic fibrosis (cf) to reflect successful expansion of their cf portfolio

* Retains commercial rights to china and south korea, and has an option to co-promote in belgium, netherlands, and luxembourg

* Galapagos and abbvie aim to develop a triple cftr combination therapy to address 90% of patients with cf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

