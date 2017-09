April 29 (Reuters) - Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* 2015 annual report will only be published in May 2016

* Preliminary revenues for FY 2015: $32.4 million

* Assets under management as of Dec 31, 2015 of $7.4 billion Source text - bit.ly/1TzEIEz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)