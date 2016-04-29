BRIEF-KPN posts Q1 net profits above Reuters poll

April 29 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.93 billion) versus 1.69 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA is 568 million euros versus 580 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net profit is 48 million euros versus 38.2 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 capex is 318 million euros versus 258 million euros in Reuters poll

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015

* Sees 2016 capex around 1.2 billion euros

* Sees 2016 free cash flow (excluding Telefonica Deutschland dividend) above 650 million euros

* Additional cash flow via expected dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefonica Deutschland

* Intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 0.10 euros in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter

* Will distribute 1.2 billion euros of the combined proceeds from the sale of base and c. 5 pct Telefonica Deutschland shares to shareholders via capital repayment of 0.28 euros per share

* KPN expects to execute the capital repayment in June 2016 Source text: bit.ly/248dXQ1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)