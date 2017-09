April 29 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding AG :

* FY revenue up 8 percent from 8.1 million euros to 8.7 million euros ($9.91 million)

* FY total income at 483,237 euros versus previous year of 35,672 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)