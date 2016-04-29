FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank FY 2015 result up at EUR 3.48 million
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank FY 2015 result up at EUR 3.48 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Wiener Privatbank SE :

* FY result up at 3.48 million euros ($3.96 million)

* FY operating result up at 0.93 million euros (2014: 0.56 million euros)

* To propose dividend 0.50 euros per share

* Outlook: significant strengthening of market position through acquisition of essential activities of banking operations of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG

* FY earnings before taxes increased by around 48 pct to 4.16 million euros (2014: 2.82 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

