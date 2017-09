BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q1 operating profit down at NOK 45.2 million

April 29 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q1 gross premiums written 1.91 billion Norwegian crowns ($235.07 million) versus 1.52 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 net combined ratio 88.3 percent versus 82.4 percent year ago

* Q1 operating profit 45.2 million crowns versus 210.5 million crowns year ago

* Company maintain its guiding for 2016, with expected premium growth 22 pct, gross cost ratio below 7.5 pct and a combined ratio of 90 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1253 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)