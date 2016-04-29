FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK regulator says pharmacy sales could resolve Sainsbury's/Celesio deal
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK regulator says pharmacy sales could resolve Sainsbury's/Celesio deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

* Says Celesio may have to sell pharmacies in 13 areas of England and Wales for their takeover of Sainsbury’s pharmacies business to get the go-ahead.

* As well as the summary of provisional findings, a notice of possible remedies has also been published which outlines ways to address the competition concerns, including the sale of pharmacies in the affected areas.

* The 125 million pounds ($183 million) deal, announced in July last year, would see Celesio’s British chain LloydsPharmacy buy Sainsbury‘s’ 281 pharmacies.

* However, in December the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an in-depth investigation into the sale after Celesio failed to alleviate concerns that the deal might affect consumer choice. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6833 pounds) (London Newsroom)

