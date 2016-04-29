FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q1 gross rental income NOK 230.5 mln, meets expectations
April 29, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q1 gross rental income NOK 230.5 mln, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Q1 operating profit before fair value adjustments 188.8 million Norwegian crowns ($23.25 million) (Reuters poll 184 million crowns)

* Q1 gross rental income 230.5 million crowns (Reuters poll 230 million crowns)

* Board has resolved that a dividend of 0.05 crown per share will be paid for Q1 2016

* Rental income is expected to rise somewhat during 2016 in step with the continued phasing-in of new leases

* Expects strengthening in operational results, level of dividend payments will be continuously assessed by the board Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1221 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

