FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Lyxumia royalty revenue for Q1 2016 up 3 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 29, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Lyxumia royalty revenue for Q1 2016 up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Zealand reports Lyxumia royalty revenue for Q1 2016 andmsubmission by Sanofi of the fixed-ratio combination of insulin glargine (Lantus) and lixisenatide for European registration

* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi’s sales of Lyxumia (lixisenatide) amounted to 6.5 million Danish crowns ($994,887.81) / 0.9 million euros ($1.03 million) in Q1 2016, an increase of 3 pct over the same period in 2015

* Three important US regulatory events are expected in next four months Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5334 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.