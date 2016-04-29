FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rig firm Seadrill reaches agreement with banks to extend loan maturities
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rig firm Seadrill reaches agreement with banks to extend loan maturities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Seadrill Ltd says it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend its three nearest maturing borrowing facilities of $2.85 bln and amend certain covenants across its secured credit facilities, as first phase of a broader plan to refinance and recapitalize business.

* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and includes a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition of the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the market value of Seadrill’s rigs and a suspension of the provision that allows lenders to receive a prepayment under their secured credit facilities if rig values decline below a minimum value

* Seadrill ltd says deal is first phase of a broader plan to refinance and recapitalize business.

* Seadrill ltd says company aims to conclude negotiations with its stakeholders by year end.

* Seadrill CEO says ”we are pleased with the support shown by our banking group and continue to make good progress on negotiating a broader package of measures intended to significantly improve liquidity and bridge us to a recovery in the sector. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.