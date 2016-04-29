BRIEF-Rig firm Seadrill reaches agreement with banks to extend loan maturities

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Seadrill Ltd says it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend its three nearest maturing borrowing facilities of $2.85 bln and amend certain covenants across its secured credit facilities, as first phase of a broader plan to refinance and recapitalize business.

* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and includes a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition of the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the market value of Seadrill’s rigs and a suspension of the provision that allows lenders to receive a prepayment under their secured credit facilities if rig values decline below a minimum value

* Seadrill ltd says deal is first phase of a broader plan to refinance and recapitalize business.

* Seadrill ltd says company aims to conclude negotiations with its stakeholders by year end.

* Seadrill CEO says ”we are pleased with the support shown by our banking group and continue to make good progress on negotiating a broader package of measures intended to significantly improve liquidity and bridge us to a recovery in the sector. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)