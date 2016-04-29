FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebanken Sor Q1 net income down at NOK 150 million
April 29, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Sor Q1 net income down at NOK 150 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Sor :

* Q1 net interest income 362 million Norwegian crowns ($44.59 million) versus 367 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income 150 million crowns versus 185 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 13 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago

* Finanstilsynet has expressed expectation that the bank must have a pure core capital ratio of 14.5 percent by the end of 2016

* Developments in risk-weighted assets and income, as well as issue of equity share capital of 600 million crowns is in line with plans laid to meet Finanstilsynet expectations

* Expects net losses for 2016 to be moderate

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1180 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
