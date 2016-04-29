FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller says AB InBev to sell some of SAB's asset for EU nod
April 29, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SABMiller says AB InBev to sell some of SAB's asset for EU nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Sabmiller Plc :

* AB InBev updates package of commitments with offer to divest SABMiller’s central and eastern european operations

* Informed by AB InBev that it has submitted an updated package of commitments to EC in which it has offered to divest entirety of SABMiller’s businesses in central and eastern europe

* Any sale will complete after completion of AB InBev’s proposed acquisition of SABMiller

* EC is expected to publish outcome of its phase 1 investigation by 24 May

* In line with its ambition to complete acquisition of SABMiller during H2 of 2016, AB InBev has offered these commitments in phase 1 of EC’s enquiry

* Following businesses will be offered for sale: Dreher Breweries (Hungary); Kompania Piwowarska (Poland); Plzensk Prazdroj and Pivovary Topvar (Czech Republic and Slovakia); and Ursus Breweries (Romania) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

