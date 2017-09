April 29 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc :

* Announce that it has been notified of its first royalty payment from Dow Chemical Company following sales during first three months of 2016 of nanoco cadmium-free quantum dots from dow's plant in Cheonan, South Korea