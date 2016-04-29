BRIEF-Restaurant cautions on full-year profit

April 29 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc :

* Stephen Critoph, CFO, will leave company with immediate effect. Board has commenced search for a new CFO.

* In short term, we do not anticipate any improvement to underlying like for like trends and, on this basis, we now expect full year like for like sales to be down between 2.5 pct and 5.0 pct

* Sees full year profit before tax in range of £74 mln to £80 mln

* For 17 weeks to 24 April, total sales are up 4.7 pct and like for like sales are down 2.7 pct