April 29 (Reuters) - Apranga APB :

* Says Q1 retail turnover 44.1 million euros ($50.31 million) up 4.8 percent versus year ago

* Says Q1 profit before income tax 1.2 million euros, up 46.4 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)