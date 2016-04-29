FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citycon sells non-core portfolio in Finland, adjusts profit outlook
April 29, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Citycon sells non-core portfolio in Finland, adjusts profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Divests non-core portfolio in Finland for 74 million euros ($84.19 million) and makes adjustment to outlook for direct operating profit

* Now sees direct operating profit to change by 16 million - 30 million euros from previous year

* Earlier expected Direct Operating profit will in 2016 increase by 20 million - 34 million euros compared to previous year

* EPRA earnings and EPRA earnings per share (basic) guidance remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

