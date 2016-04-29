BRIEF-3I Infrastructure to invest about 200 mln euro in TCR

April 29 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* 3I infrastructure plc announces investment in tcr

* Signed agreement to invest about 200 mln euro, subject to completion adjustments, in tcr, in a consortium with deutsche asset management

* Co and Deutsche AM’s infrastructure investment business will each acquire economic interests in tcr of up to 50%

* Has exercised the accordion option in its revolving credit facility, increasing liquidity by a further £200 million until Dec. 2016.