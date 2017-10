April 29 (Reuters) - Ottakringer Getraenke AG :

* FY revenue 232.1 million euros ($264.22 million) versus 224.6 million euros year ago

* FY IFRS EBIT 11.46 million euros versus 8.95 million euros year ago

* FY IFRS result from ordinary activities 12.5 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 2.00 euros per ordinary share and 2.00 euros per preference share