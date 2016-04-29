FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Azimut Holding Australian unit buys Sterling Planners
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding Australian unit buys Sterling Planners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding Spa :

* AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) signs binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Sterling Planners Pty Ltd (SP)

* Agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of SP’s equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years

* Remaining 51 percent stake in SP will be paid to founding partners in cash over period of two years

* Total value of transaction for acquisition of SP considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 3.1 million euros ($3.53 million)

* AZ Next Generation Advisory is Azimut’s Australian subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.