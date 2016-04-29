BRIEF-Azimut Holding Australian unit buys Sterling Planners

April 29 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding Spa :

* AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) signs binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Sterling Planners Pty Ltd (SP)

* Agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of SP’s equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years

* Remaining 51 percent stake in SP will be paid to founding partners in cash over period of two years

* Total value of transaction for acquisition of SP considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 3.1 million euros ($3.53 million)

* AZ Next Generation Advisory is Azimut’s Australian subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)