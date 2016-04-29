FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Holding files extension for 2015 form 20-F
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Holding files extension for 2015 form 20-F

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli green energy filed extension for 2015 form 20-f and disclosed preliminary financial results for 2015

* Company’s management expects that 2015 form 20-f will be filed on or before may 16, 2016

* Co needs more time to prepare and review consolidated financial statements as of and for year ended dec 31

* Co expects to disclose in 2015 form 20-f that there is substantial doubt as to ability to continue as a going concern

* Company also expects to disclose alternative financing plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

