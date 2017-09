April 29 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* Q1 prelim total output from continuing operations at 116.1 million euros ($132.23 million)and thus 14 percent higher than in previous year

* Q1 preliminary EBIT of 2.6 million euros (continuing operations of previous year: -0.5 million euros)

* Q1 prelim adjusted EBITDA up by 22 percent to 4.7 million euros (PY period: 3.8 million euros)