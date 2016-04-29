FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Labels Q1 group revenue up at 9.3 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Labels Q1 group revenue up at 9.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - United Labels AG :

* Earnings for 2015 impacted by exceptional items

* Consolidated revenue of 30.4 million euros ($34.62 million)(prev. year: 32.0 million euros) in 2015 financial year

* FY group loss for period stood at 4.2 million euros(prev. year: loss of 1.1 million euros)

* FY order backlog was up 29% at end of year, taking total to 8.9 million euros(prev. year: 6.9 million euros)

* FY negative EBITDA was eur0.1 million, compared to positive ebitda of eur1.2 million in previous year

* EBIT is expected to lie between eur0.6 million and eur1.5 million in 2016

* Group revenue is to grow by 15 pct - 23 pct in 2016.

* Q1 group revenue increased by 20.8 pct to 9.3 million euros(prev. year: 7.7 million euros)

* At 0.5 million euros(prev. year: 0.09 million euros), Q1 operating profit before interest and depreciation/amortisation was up significantly on figure posted for same period a year ago

* Q1 group profit for period, which stood at 0.06 million euros (prev. year: -0.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
