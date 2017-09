April 29 (Reuters) - Pegroco Invest AB :

* Becomes new main shareholder in measuring technology company Mantex

* Invests 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.24 million) in directed share issue

* Will own over 45 percent of company Source text: bit.ly/1YWb1ir Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0413 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)