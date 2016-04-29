FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tuesday Morning Q3 loss per share $0.12
April 29, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tuesday Morning Q3 loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp

* Net sales were $211.4 million for q3, an increase of $21.7 million from prior year period

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Tuesday morning corp qtrly comparable store sales increased 13.4%.

* Currently expects a capital spend of approximately $45 million in fiscal 2016

* Company recorded approximately $4.0 million of incremental expenses during q3 of fiscal 2016 to support its strategic initiatives

* Company continues to expect phoenix distribution center to be fully operational in first half of fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $198.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UlsTnC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

