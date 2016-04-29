FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-European regulators recommends approval of Gilead's new HIV treatment
April 29, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-European regulators recommends approval of Gilead's new HIV treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2016

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Biogen Inc and AbbVie Inc’s daclizumab to treat multiple sclerosis

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Allergan Plc’s zavicefta to treat severe infection

* EU Medicines Agency gave positive recommendation for Gilead Sciences Inc's odefsey to treat HIV infection For full text, click on: (bit.ly/1pO1nm0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

