April 29 (Reuters) - Plan Optik AG :

* 2016 significant growth in sales and clear improvement in the ebit margin expected

* Sees in 2016 revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent

* Sees FY 2016 visible positive result with an EBIT margin at the level of fiscal year 2013