FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz FY 2015 FFO I at 7.9 mln euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz FY 2015 FFO I at 7.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Will continue with its portfolio expansion in 2016 and projects a FFO between 18.0 million and 21.0 million euros depending on acquisition and divestment targets

* FFO I between 18.0 million and 21.0 million euros projected for 2016 given current acquisition and divestment targets

* Plans to pay a dividend to its shareholders for 2016

* FY funds from operations (FFO I) in first operational year at 7.9 million euros ($9.01 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.