April 29 (Reuters) - Myhammer Holding AG :

* Q1 revenue 2.265 million euros ($2.59 million) versus 1.810 million euros year ago

* Q1 net income 0.15 million euros versus net loss 0.07 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 266,000 euros versus 25,000 euros year ago

* Says opinion formulated in FY 2015 report regarding business development in 2016 does not need significant changes to be made Source text - bit.ly/26Al8zb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)