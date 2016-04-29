BRIEF-American Airlines Group says CFO's 2015 total compensation $5.2 mln

April 29 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc
* Says cfo derek j. Kerr fy 2015 total compensation $5.2 million versus $5.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* President j. Scott kirby 2015 total compensation of $8.3 million versus $8.8 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Ceo douglas parker’s 2015 compensation was $11.4 million versus fy 2014 compensation of $12.3 - sec filing
* Ceo douglas parker's 2015 stock compensation included stock awards of $10.3 million