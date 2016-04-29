FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sprint says signs deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions for sale and lease-back of leased devices
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sprint says signs deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions for sale and lease-back of leased devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp :

* Signed second deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions, LLC for sale and lease-back of certain leased devices

* Transaction is expected to provide company with approximately $1.1 billion in cash proceeds

* In a separate deal, co signed an 18-month bridge financing facility arranged by Mizuho Bank, Ltd, providing $2 billion of additional liquidity

* Says bridge facility contains a feature that permits company to add up to $500 million in additional commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.