FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Airlines Group CEO's employment agreement is terminated
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 1:40 PM / in a year

BRIEF-American Airlines Group CEO's employment agreement is terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* Entered into agreement with ceo w. Douglas parker, to provide that his employment agreement is terminated

* Parker no longer contractually entitled to receive set level of compensation, benefits

* Parker is no longer protected by change in control and severance provisions of the employment agreement

* Says elimination of employment agreement was parker’s request

* Following termination of employment agreement, parker shall continue to serve as company’s chairman and ceo

* Parker agreed to remain obligated with respect to covenants in employment agreement that require post termination confidentiality Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VXAutE) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.