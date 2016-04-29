FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phillips 66 targets another dividend increase of at least 10 pct this year
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 targets another dividend increase of at least 10 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 :

* Sees Q2 refining crude utilization of mid 90 percent; sees Q2 global olefins & polyolefins utilization of low 90 percent

* Continue to target a 60/40 split between reinvestment in business and distributions back to shareholders - conf call

* Targeted another dividend increase this year of at least 10 percent - conf call

* DCP Midstream expects to achieve breakeven at NGL prices below $0.35 per gallon this year- conf call

* Expect DCP will be self-funded going forward - conf call

* Expects some combination of debt and equity to raise between $1 billion - $2 billion this year - conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
