BRIEF-Phillips 66 targets another dividend increase of at least 10 pct this year

April 29 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 :

* Sees Q2 refining crude utilization of mid 90 percent; sees Q2 global olefins & polyolefins utilization of low 90 percent

* Continue to target a 60/40 split between reinvestment in business and distributions back to shareholders - conf call

* Targeted another dividend increase this year of at least 10 percent - conf call

* DCP Midstream expects to achieve breakeven at NGL prices below $0.35 per gallon this year- conf call

* Expect DCP will be self-funded going forward - conf call

* Expects some combination of debt and equity to raise between $1 billion - $2 billion this year - conf call Further company coverage: