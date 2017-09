April 29 (Reuters) - Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS :

* To increase share capital to 430 million lira ($153.80 million) from 410 million lira through bonus share issues

* 20 million lira capital increase will be met by internal resources

($1 = 2.7959 liras)