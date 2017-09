April 29 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd

* Statement re Time Out Group

* Informed by Oakley Capital Limited, OCIL’s investment adviser, that it has commenced review of investment in Time Out Group

* Review of investment in Time Out Group may or may not lead to partial sale of group

* There can be no certainty that any such sale of a partial stake in group will complete