FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valeant says Michael Pearson 2015 total compensation $143.1 mln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant says Michael Pearson 2015 total compensation $143.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* J. Michael Pearson 2015 total compensation of $143.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2014

* Says CFO Robert L. Rosiello FY 2015 total compensation $60.4 million - SEC filing

* Group chairman Ari Kellen’s FY 2015 total compensation was $4.7 million versus $50.64 million

* Group chairman Ari Kellen’s FY 2014 total compensation includes $43.1 million of stock awards

* Howard Schiller’s total 2015 compensation $606,805 versus $27.1 million in 2014

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals says Pearson 2015 total compensation includes $140.3 million of stock awards

* Howard Schiller’s total 2014 compensation includes $23.7 million of stock awards

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals says Pearson 2015 total compensation of $143.1 million includes $2 million of non equity incentive plan compensation Source - 1.usa.gov/1Ta1a4e Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.