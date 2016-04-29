BRIEF-Valeant says Michael Pearson 2015 total compensation $143.1 mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* J. Michael Pearson 2015 total compensation of $143.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2014

* Says CFO Robert L. Rosiello FY 2015 total compensation $60.4 million - SEC filing

* Group chairman Ari Kellen’s FY 2015 total compensation was $4.7 million versus $50.64 million

* Group chairman Ari Kellen’s FY 2014 total compensation includes $43.1 million of stock awards

* Howard Schiller’s total 2015 compensation $606,805 versus $27.1 million in 2014

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals says Pearson 2015 total compensation includes $140.3 million of stock awards

* Howard Schiller’s total 2014 compensation includes $23.7 million of stock awards

